World markets pinned down as coronavirus death toll rises

World stocks were pinned down on Thursday by the rising death toll from the new coronavirus and deepening economic pain, with another record week of jobless claims expected in the United States.

Investors sought the safety of the US dollar which hung on to recent gains, while oil futures surged after US president Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

In Japan, the Nikkei index ended down 1.37 per cent, taking its losses to 25 per cent so far this year. In a meandering session, European stocks made tentative gains, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 0.4 per cent. The Irishindex of shares was 0.5 per cent lower, while the FTse100 was 0.4 per cent higher.

Wall Street futures added 2 per cent after plunging overnight.

“US jobless claims are expected to surge again and in this environment we cannot talk about a recovery in equities in the short term. The best you can hope for is stablisation in the current environment,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

In Europe, oil and gas stocks gained more than 5 per cent, with Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA and BP jumping between 3.3 per cent and 5.0 per cent, thanks to the rise in oil prices. Brent crude futures rose 11.36 per cent, or $2.81, to $27.55, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased 10.0 per cent or $2.03, at $22.34.

Difficult days

China and South Korea have shown signs of controlling the virus, reporting falling numbers of new cases, but progress remains fragile and infections are soaring globally.

The World Health Organization said the global case count will reach 1 million and the death toll 50,000 in the next few days. It currently stands at 46,906.

US president Donald Trump, who had initially played down the outbreak, told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he is considering a plan to halt flights to coronavirus hot zones in the United States.

White House medical advisers now forecast that even if Americans follow unprecedented stay-at-home orders, some 100,000 to 240,000 people could die from the respiratory disease.

“Difficult days are ahead for our nation,” Mr Trump said.

“We’re going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now, that are going to be horrific.” – Reuters