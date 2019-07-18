Since the Brexit referendum sterling has declined steadily, losing around 15 per cent in total against the euro – and is now falling again.

It is down 4 per cent against the euro since mid-April and as fears of a chaotic no-deal exit rise it could drop further. The sterling exchange rate is vital for Irish exporters, for tourism, for cross-border and online shopping and for the the tens of thousands of people and businesses who operate some parts of their lives in the two currencies.