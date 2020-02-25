Wall Street slumps as coronavirus spreads around globe

A fresh wave of selling pressure rippled across global markets on Tuesday following further evidence of the global spread of the coronavirus and warnings by Italy and Japan on the impact of the outbreak.

Wall Street’s three main indices gave up early gains to trade lower. The S&P 500 index fell 0.8 per cent, after it dropped 3.4 per cent on Monday in its biggest slide since trade tensions rattled markets in February 2018.

The Iseq is down 1.18 per cent , which is not as sharp a fall as on Monday, however the index is down 5.48 percent so far this week.

Declines

The declines were heavier in Europe, where the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent on a day when investor sentiment swung on a near-hourly basis.

Stocks in Italy, the European country hit hardest by coronavirus, fluctuated sharply through the day and were down 1.4 per cent by late afternoon, extending losses this week to 6.5 per cent. London’s FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level since October as it slid 1.4 per cent.

The choppy trading came amid concerns over the wider disruption caused by the coronavirus, including restrictions on how companies operate amid a breakdown of global supply chains.

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said investors increasingly believed the Federal Reserve will step in to shore up the US economy as needed to fend off any negative impact to growth and earnings.

“Investors believe that [the coronavirus] has accelerated the Fed’s willingness to act,” he said. “History proves that central banks will often come in to help support markets at times of stress.”

The odds of a quarter-point reduction in the US central bank’s main policy rate at its June meeting have nearly doubled in the last month to 47 per cent, according to data compiled by the CME Group.

Japan earlier urged companies to adopt remote working, stagger shifts and hold online meetings to reduce the spread of the illness in the country.

An expert government panel said there had been 146 infections confirmed in more than 16 different prefectures, excluding cases from an infected cruise ship and Japanese evacuees from China.

Strategy

“We are at the crossroads,” Shigeru Omi, head of the Japan Community Health Care Organisation, said at a press briefing. “Local transmission is already going on.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked companies to adopt the new strategy after his cabinet on Tuesday approved an antivirus plan.

Coronavirus has also spread to a several European countries. Italy warned that the EU should offer flexibility on its budget targets should the country’s sudden coronavirus outbreak in its industrialised northern regions have a prolonged impact on an economy already teetering on edge of a recession.

On Monday, a seventh Italian died from the virus and the infection count rose to 220. The majority of cases were clustered in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, which together make up a third of output for the euro zone’s third-largest economy and about half of its exports.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases jumped to more than 80,000 on Tuesday, with 2,699 deaths. The Austrian province of Tyrol has confirmed the country’s first cases of coronavirus. In Tenerife, authorities put a hotel with hundreds of guests and staff under quarantine after an Italian doctor tested positive.

Rate

Iranian health officials said 15 people had died in the country and 95 had tested positive for the disease, the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of China. The high mortality rate has sparked concerns that Iran is struggling to contain the outbreak and prompted neighbouring countries to impose border restrictions. Among the infected is Iran’s deputy health minister.

The spike in cases in South Korea, where authorities say nine people have died and there have been 893 confirmed infections, prompted officials in Washington and Seoul to consider scaling back joint military exercises. US officials also raised the travel warning to South Korea to its highest level, warning Americans against all but essential travel to the country.

The expert panel in Japan recommended changing its strategy of keeping the infection out altogether to containing it and slowing its spread. It no longer made sense to test everybody who might have been exposed to the virus, they said, as doing so would overwhelm the healthcare system.

Instead, Japan was asking anybody who felt ill to isolate themselves and said they should only seek medical help if they suffered severe symptoms.

“The biggest objective of our response from this point should be to control the speed of the infection’s spread and minimise the number of deaths and people with severe symptoms,” the panel said.

It also said that the next one to two weeks would be decisive in preventing the spread of the virus. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020