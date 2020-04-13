Wall Street opens lower after strong rally last week

Wall Street was set to open lower on Monday after a strong rally last week, with investors bracing for an expected slide in quarterly earnings and signs of the lingering impact of the coronavirus outbreak on corporate America.

The S&P 500 ended a holiday-shortened week on Thursday with its biggest weekly percentage gain in more than four decades as the Federal Reserve rolled out trillions of more dollars to backstop businesses.

But the benchmark index remains about 17 per cent below its mid-February record high amid fears of a deep global recession, as the health crisis halts global travel and sparks production halts and mass furloughs.

Big US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co will kick off the earnings season on Tuesday, and analysts expect first-quarter earnings at S&P 500 firms to fall 9 per cent compared with a January 1st forecast of a 6.3 per cent rise.

“We’re bracing for one of the worst earnings seasons in recent history,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at financial markets platform Investing.com.

“The raft of stimulus from the Fed has distorted stock prices, which have become disconnected from fundamentals. Combined with the bleak second-quarter data expected to come this month, there is definitely more room for downside.”

US jobless claims topped a staggering 16 million in the three weeks to April 4th and economists expect job losses of up to 20 million this month as entire sectors shut down to try to contain the pandemic.

US health officials have reiterated calls to ramp up testing for the coronavirus as the White House considers when and how to lift stay-at-home restrictions.

“It’s becoming clear that reaching the virus crescendo does not automatically translate into a timeline for when an economy will re-open,” said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM in Cyprus.

At 9.06am eastern time, Dow e-minis were down 65 points, or 0.28 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.22 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.25 per cent.

Over the weekend, major oil producers agreed to their biggest-ever output cut, but crude prices were subdued on concerns even that would not be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus outbreak hammering demand.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose more than 2 per cent, while Marathon Oil jumped 7.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Gilead Sciences gained 2.7 per cent after latest data showed an improvement in the condition of more than two-thirds of severely ill Covid-19 patients following treatment with the drugmaker’s experimental drug.

Market participants expect a mixed session and thin trading volumes, as European markets remained shut for Easter Monday and with no major macroeconomic figures or earnings reports scheduled to be released. - Reuters