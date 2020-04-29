Wall Street opens higher as European stocks swing into gains

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential Covid-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.61 per cent at the open, while the S&P 500 was almost 2.1 per cent higher and the Nasdaq gained 2.3 per cent at the opening bell.

The gains came despite data confirming a 4.8 per cent contraction in US gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019, amid widespread fallout from the coronavirus crisis. This was the biggest slide since the financial crisis in 2008 and the first contraction since 2014.

European stocks, which had earlier fluctuated between modest gains and losses, moved firmly into the green.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was trading 1 per cent higher at 14.50pm, while the FTSE 100 blue-chip index in London was 2.15 per cent higher, with the mid-cap FTSE 250 up 2.7 per cent, extending earlier gains. German, French, Italian and Spanish stocks all advanced.

In Dublin, the Iseq rose 3.15 per cent, as bank stocks and index heavyweight CRH led gains, while Dalata Hotel Group added 6.85 per cent despite reporting a tumble in its first-quarter revenues.

Gains in energy and banking shares helped the Stoxx Europe 600 Index into positive territory. Barclays jumped, with the lender reporting a surge in trading revenue. Italy’s bonds slipped after Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation’s assessment one step to one level above junk, one day before the European Central Bank’s rate decision.

The dollar slipped against most of its major peers for a third day. West Texas Intermediate oil futures rebounded after plunging 27 per cent in two sessions.

Investors are now awaiting earnings from mega-caps including General Electric, Mastercard and Facebook, which will also give investors an insight into the impact of the outbreak.

‘Extreme readings’

“We have some very extreme readings on the blow we’ve just suffered and markets are still bouncing around trying to get a reading on where we will be in the third and fourth quarter,” Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg TV.

“That is very hard right now without knowing where the disease will be, and how quickly people will feel comfortable going back to work, going back to stores, between now and when there might be a vaccine.”

With earnings season in full swing, more companies are cutting jobs and throwing up their hands over future guidance. Based on results through Tuesday, earnings for European companies are headed for a drop of 30 per cent in the quarter, according to Morgan Stanley, which said expectations are similar for the second and third quarters as well.

Elsewhere, shares in Sydney outperformed, while they also rose in Seoul, despite a warning from Samsung Electronics that profit may fall in the second quarter as the pandemic hits demand. – Bloomberg / Reuters.