Wall Street opens 6% on hopes of $2trn stimulus

Wall Street jumped at the open on Tuesday as signs that Washington was nearing a deal on a $2 trillion (€1.84 trillion) economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial crisis.

The Dow Jones rose 6.08 per cent at the open while the S&P 500 was 4.78 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Iseq stocks index, and wider European equities markets, staged a rebound by midday on Tuesday after slumping the previous session, as a fresh round of monetary and fiscal stimulus offered some relief even as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the globe.

The US Federal Reserve has pledged to buy a potentially unlimited amount of government debt and provide additional lending support to businesses in its latest massive intervention in an economy ravaged by coronavirus.

The Iseq added 2.77 per cent as of 12:25pm, but remained more than 35 per cent down so far this year. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 4.69 per cent, but still set for its worst month since 1987 as the health crisis threatened to crimp global growth, with some analysts seeing a 24 per cent fall in European gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, eurozone bond yields reacted little to a historic slump in the region’s business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index (PMI) readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the bloc’s economies.

Bond markets had already been bracing for a huge downturn, and were weighing this against an expected rise in issuance as governments step up fiscal stimulus to counter the slowdown.

Eurozone business activity crumbled, with IHS Markit’s eurozone composite flash PMI plummeting to a record low of 31.4 from February’s 51.6, well below the 50 level that signals growth and far lower than Reuters poll expectations

Bank rally

Banking stocks remained positive before lunch with AIB rallying 25.5 per cent. Bank of Ireland, which had risen as much as 8 per cent in the morning, had fallen back approaching 1pm.

Forecourt retailer Applegreen, which had opened higher, was more than 11 per cent down after it warned that it expects a “material reduction” in profits this year.

Baked goods group Aryzta also fell in to the red despite opening higher with investors concerned over its move to cut costs as it too noted that the spread of Covid-19 will have a “material impact” on its full year results. The company’s shares were down 3.94 per cent.

France’s Biomerieux jumped 30 per cent after the healthcare company won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its product aimed at testing for coronavirus. – Additional reporting, Reuters