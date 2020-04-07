Wall Street jumps at the open as European and Asian shares rally

Wall Street stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.8 per cent at the open, while the S&P 500 was 2.8 per cent higher and the Nasdaq gained 2.7 per cent.

European shares have also been rallying for a second straight day, with investors focusing on early signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing, even as major companies still take steps to shore up cash after lockdowns crushed global demand.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 3 per cent at 14.45pm – hitting its highest in almost a month, with the Iseq in Dublin up 3.5 per cent, the blue-chip FTSE 100 in London rising 3 per cent and the mid-cap FTSE 250 soaring 6.6 per cent.

Ryanair and the banks led Irish gains, with the airline recovering 7.3 per cent. AIB was up 12 per cent, while Bank of Ireland trading 9.5 per cent higher. Kerry Group also advanced 4.9 per cent, while Dalata Hotel Group was up 6.5 per cent.

Spanish stocks jumped 3.9 per cent as coronavirus deaths slowed for a fourth day on Monday, prompting the government to contemplate a gradual easing of a nationwide lockdown.

The German Dax was up more than 4 per cent, while in France, the Cac 40 traded up about 3.2 per cent.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index has now gained more than 22 per cent since hitting an eight-year low in March, but remains more than 24 per cent below its February record high, when the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus sparked a virtual halt in business activity.

France’s Thales on Tuesday became the latest major company to slash its dividend and suspend profit forecasts, but its shares rose 1.8 per cent after it said it had signed a new €2 billion ($2.17 billion) credit facility to shore up liquidity.

Japan emergency

Elsewhere, Tokyo shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by tentative signs of the coronavirus outbreak being contained in New York and other global hot spots, with long-only investors still awaiting details of Japan’s massive economic stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 2 per cent to 18,950.18, its highest closing since March 31st, tracking sharp gains in Wall Street stocks overnight.

However, traders said it is just a short-covering rally and lacks conviction, with many long-term investors still waiting for the details of Japan’s $1-trillion economic stimulus package.

Indeed, overall activity was subdued, with the volume of shares traded on the main board valued at 2.82 trillion yen, well below its average over the last 20 days of 3.51 trillion yen.

On the flip side, shares that gained recently were pressured by profit taking.

Fujifilm Holdings, which produces of Avigan anti-flu drug, a potential Covid-19 treatment, retreated 5.5 per cent after hitting a record high on Monday.

Chemist chain operator Welcia Holdings Co and web and TV conferencing services provider V-cube shed 5.2 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.

Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday rolled out a package worth 108.2 trillion yen (€913 billion), or 20 per cent the size of the economy, vowing to take “all steps” to combat deepening fallout from the virus pandemic.

“The proposed large stimulus package is a very positive step. But markets have already begun to price in the passage of a 60 trillion yen stimulus, including a fiscal outlay of 20 trillion yen,” said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumi Trust.

“So unless the measures announced are even larger than forecast, market sentiment will not improve in the short-term – the yen will not weaken and the stock market will not rally.”

At a press briefing, Mr Abe warned that hospitals were reaching capacity and Japan was making plans to house the mildly sick in unused Olympic facilities as he declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding regions.

In what he said was the country’s greatest crisis since the end of the Second World War, Mr Abe declared a one-month emergency period from April 7th that will cover Osaka, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures as well as the capital.

The move hands powers to local governments to try to contain the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19, including by urging residents to stay at home.

– Reuters