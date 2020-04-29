Wall Street equities rise as European Stocks waver

European stocks fluctuated while Wall Street equity futures rose as investors awaited the release of more big corporate earnings reports as well as a Federal Reserve policy decision and US economic data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was trading flat at 12.00pm, while the FTSE 100 blue-chip index in London was 0.9 per cent higher, with the mid-caps on the FTSE 250 up 1.35 per cent.

In Dublin, the Iseq nudged up 0.8 per cent, as bank stocks led gains and Dalata Hotel Group rose 3.5 per cent despite reporting a tumble in its first-quarter revenues.

The dollar fell for a third day while oil rebounded in New York. Nasdaq futures advanced after Google parent company Alphabet posted better-than-estimated sales.

That took some of the focus off Tuesday’s sell-off in mega-cap tech stocks including Amazon. com and Netflix.

Gains in energy and banking shares helped the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edge higher, but they were countered by a drop in healthcare stocks as traders backed away from the top outperforming sector since the start of the virus-inspired sell-off.

Barclays jumped, with the lender reporting a surge in trading revenue. Italy’s bonds slipped after Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation’s assessment one step to one level above junk, one day before the European Central Bank’s rate decision.

The dollar slipped against most of its major peers for a third day. West Texas Intermediate oil futures rebounded after plunging 27 per cent in two sessions.

US economic output is expected to be dismal as the effects of the pandemic start to show up, while earnings from mega-caps including General Electric, Mastercard and Facebook will also give investors an insight into the impact of the outbreak.

‘Extreme readings’

“We have some very extreme readings on the blow we’ve just suffered and markets are still bouncing around trying to get a reading on where we will be in the third and fourth quarter,” Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg TV.

“That is very hard right now without knowing where the disease will be, and how quickly people will feel comfortable going back to work, going back to stores, between now and when there might be a vaccine.”

With earnings season in full swing, more companies are cutting jobs and throwing up their hands over future guidance. Based on results through Tuesday, earnings for European companies are headed for a drop of 30 per cent in the quarter, according to Morgan Stanley, which said expectations are similar for the second and third quarters as well.

Elsewhere, shares in Sydney outperformed, while they also rose in Seoul, despite a warning from Samsung Electronics that profit may fall in the second quarter as the pandemic hits demand. – Bloomberg.