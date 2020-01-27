Wall St opens 1% lower on growing China virus fears

US stocks opened more than 1 per cent lower on Monday, on concerns about the financial fallout of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 447.24 points, or 1.54 per cent, at the open to 28,542.49. The S&P 500 opened lower by 48.31 points, or 1.47 per cent, at 3,247.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 222.45 points, or 2.39 per cent, to 9,092.46 at the opening bell.

Elsewhere, European shares were on pace for their worst day in nearly two months as investors fretted over the potential economic damage from the coronavirus.

Safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds were in demand as the death toll from the outbreak in China rose and the virus spread to more than 10 countries including France, Japan and the United States. Some health experts questioned whether China can contain the epidemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slumped 1.7 per cent in early trading after hitting a record high in the previous session.

“With stock markets having been at or very near all-time highs before all this broke, this is a perfect selling opportunity,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets. com.

“The problem for most investors is that this is just not a risk event they are prepared for, a true black swan in the making.”

- Reuters