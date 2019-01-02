US stocks tumble on first trading day of 2019

US stocks tumbled on Wednesday to kick off the first trading day of 2019, resuming a sell-off fuelled by global economic concerns.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent, driven in part by weakness in the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.5 per cent.

Wall Street is coming off a rough month in which stocks fell 6.2 per cent - the steepest December decline since 1931 - to clinch the worst year for equities since 2008. Investors have been rattled by the Federal Reserve’s plans to continue raising interest rates this year, slower growth for the US economy and corporate earnings and uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks between the US and China.

“Market participants have had a lot to digest,” including the “risk of a policy mistake” by the Fed, US-China trade tensions and a federal government shutdown, LPL Financial chief investment strategist John Lynch said in a note to clients this week. “These issues have given market participants too much uncertainty to shrug off.”

Chinese economy

The market’s retreat on Wednesday coincided with a disappointing reading on the Chinese economy. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slipped to 49.7 in December, missing expectations for 50.1. A survey reading below 50 indicates contraction.

In Europe, stocks began the session deep in the red, but recovered as the day progressed. A pan-European share index recovered some losses to stand 0.6 percent lower. The Paris bourse led losses with a 1.4 per cent fall, as France’s PMI fell in December for the first time in two years. The Iseq was 0.9 per cent weaker at mid-afternoon. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019, Reuters