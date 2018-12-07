US stocks plunge again, tech leading the way

US stocks plunged again on Friday, with technology shares again bearing the worst of the selling as the Trump administration pressed its trade war with China and the latest batch of economic data added to concern that growth has peaked.

Oil rose after Opec agreed to cut output.

The S&P 500 is on course for a weekly decline of 4.6 per cent, which would be the worse on a closing basis since March.

The benchmark index fell to session lows after breaching the 2,650 level that had stopped earlier declines. The trade outlook appeared to take a negative turn, with the US alleging that Huawei breached sanctions to do business with Iran.

Stocks had opened higher after a US November jobs report showed moderation in the labour market, giving succour to proponents for a slower pace of Fed interest-rate increases.

“After coming off craziness yesterday, it’s really a time to look ahead,” said Joe “JJ” Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

“I still fear the last half hour or so only because any weakness in the last half hour and you could see some selling into the close as people want to take off risk into the weekend.”

Rebound

In Europe, stocks rebounded from the worst day in more than two years, while Asian shares posted modest gains as investors sought to end a bruising week on a more upbeat note. The Iseq closed 1.22 per cent higher, having shed 3.11 per cent on Thursday.

Traders said there was a “Brexit breather” on ahead of next week.

“The European markets in general were stronger following the US rally last night,” one trader said, noting the recovery ran out of steam before it could make up for the losses of the week.

“The volumes weren’t there.”

Sterling was steady as UK prime minister Theresa May was said to be weighing a plan to postpone the vote on her Brexit deal.

Top-flight stocks in London were boosted by rising oil prices but observers said a recovery could not make up for the “dreadful” week on the markets. - PA/Reuters/Bloomberg