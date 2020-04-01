US, European stock futures sink as Trump changes tone on coronavirus

US and European stock futures sank with Asian shares as investors took in worsening American coronavirus figures and a stark change of tone from President Donald Trump on the crisis.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid more than 2.5 per cent after Mr Trump warned of a “painful” two weeks ahead, with the country grappling to get the outbreak under control and New York City’s death toll now topping 1,000.

Stocks in Japan hit session lows in the final hour of trading, down about 4 per cent. Hong Kong shares were also lower, with two of the city’s largest lenders, Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings , suspending dividend payments because of the virus. Chinese shares outperformed as a private reading on the country’s manufacturing sector beat expectations, rebounding in March.

“In the US, the data remains fairly worrying and the peak may well be a few weeks on,” Bob Parker, an investment committee member at Quilvest Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The economic data is clearly starting to improve in March in China after a very weak January and February.”

Equities are beginning the new quarter with more losses, hot on the heels of the worst quarter for global shares since the end of 2008, having tumbled 22 per cent. That’s enticed some investors back into equities, but with volatility elevated, many expect further declines.

The coronavirus is guaranteed to throw the world into recession, and economists are becoming less convinced about the potential for a strong snapback in growth. Data on Wednesday showed the China Caixin manufacturing PMI rebounded to 50.1 in March, surging back into growth territory and joining the official Chinese measure that also beat consensus on Tuesday.

“The Caixin data encompasses a much broader range of small and medium enterprises than the official data, and the fact that it remains above 50 is some reason for cheer that China remains on track to lead the world out of the pandemic slump,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte., wrote in a note. “That is not to say that the world is out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination.”

In its latest measure to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday it was establishing a temporary repurchase agreement facility to allow foreign central banks to swap any Treasury securities they hold for cash. That’s yet another step beyond the actions it took in the 2008 financial crisis.

Elsewhere, oil fluctuated above $20 a barrel in Asia, kicking off a month which is likely to see demand for the fuel plummet further at a time when the world’s top exporters are pumping more in a damaging battle for market share. – Bloomberg