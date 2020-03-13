US equity futures advance as European stocks bounce back

European stock markets bounced back on Friday from their worst day ever, as signs of a US stimulus package helped soothe fears about an economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index was up 4 per cent at 8.05am, following a 12 per cent plunge on Thursday on rising fears of a liquidity crunch after the European Central Bank decided to keep interest rates steady.

The crash erased over $1 trillion from the value of European firms and plunged the MSCI world index firmly into a bear market, but sentiment stabilised on Friday after indications that US Democrats and Republicans could soon agree on a stimulus package.

Swiss diagnostics maker Roche jumped 4.7 per cent after the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorisation for a faster coronavirus test made by the company.

German payments company Wirecard soared 17.3 per cent to the top of the STOXX 600 after saying a KPMG audit found no manipulation in Wirecard’s financial statements.

Elsewhere, US equity futures advanced with European stocks as markets tried to stabilize following the worst Wall Street session since 1987.

Most Asian benchmarks remained in the red, with investors still worried that emergency fiscal and monetary packages won’t be enough to stave off a global slowdown.

S&P 500 contracts reversed a drop to climb as much as 4.9 per cent, while Asia’s biggest equity benchmarks pared steep declines, though only those in Sydney and Mumbai gained. South Korea will ban short selling for six months.

Treasuries retreated and sovereign bonds sank in much of Asia and Europe. Oil pushed higher, and the dollar edged higher, climbing for a fourth day versus a basket of its biggest peers.

Global equities are heading for their worst week since 2008 as investors price in a severely weaker outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are doubting the efficacy of policy responses as cases continue to grow across the world and restrictions on people and businesses crush sentiment.

The Bank of Japan on Friday followed an earlier move from the Federal Reserve to inject liquidity, and later offered to buy $1.9 billion of bonds in an unscheduled operation.

“Everyone wants to go to cash,” Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee, told Bloomberg TV.

New York City has declared a state of emergency, France and Portugal said they will close all schools and a leading US infectious disease official said the testing system in that country is failing.

Walt Disney is shutting its Disneyland resort in California from Saturday, following previous closures in Asia. – Reuters and Bloomberg