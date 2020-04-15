US and European stocks fall 2% as pandemic uncertainty continues

US stocks slumped more than 2 per cent minutes after the opening bell on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts pointing to the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 1.5 per cent at the open, while the S&P 500 opened 1.8 per cent lower by 50.42 points and the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 per cent. The Dow and the S&P 500 soon retreated further, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq clawed back some of its losses.

Equities in Europe slid further after the open of US markets, with the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index down 2.5 per cent at 14.45pm, while in Dublin, the Iseq was 3.6 per cent lower.

In Germany, the Dax was down 3.5 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris traded 3.2 per cent lower.

European stocks were weighed by a drop for ASML, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics, which reported a 40 per cent decline in first-quarter earnings and refrained from providing guidance for the next three months amid uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Signs of a longer lockdown in Britain knocked more than 4 per cent off UK’s mid-cap shares, while plunging oil prices hit the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, which traded down 3 per cent.

Shares in Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP each fell about 5 per cent each as oil prices dived on reports that highlighted persistent oversupply and collapsing demand concerns due to global coronavirus-related lockdowns. Brent crude was down 4.5 per cent to $28.25 per barrel.

Contracts on all three major US gauges fell after the S&P 500 closed at a one-month high on Tuesday, following earnings from Johnson and Johnson, JPMorgan Chase and Co, and Wells Fargo that provided a mixed picture. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America are up next.

Shares in Tokyo erased earlier losses to finished little changed. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks slipped, while Australian equities fell as a record slump in consumer confidence reminded investors of the impact of the pandemic on spending. The yuan dipped after China’s central bank eased policy further.

Earnings season

The earnings season should provide more of a sense of how the pandemic will affect global commerce. Investor pessimism over the economic damage of the virus is at “extreme” levels with cash positions at the highest since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a Bank of America survey, while the International Monetary Fund said the “Great Lockdown” recession would be the steepest in almost a century.

Meanwhile, federal officials have reportedly started drafting plans to reopen the world’s biggest economy even as global virus infections edge closer to the 2 million mark.

“It’s really going to be about forward guidance,” Erin Gibbs, president and CEO at Gibbs Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV.

“What we’re really going to be looking for is, are companies giving us an idea of when they think they’ll return to profitability, or, are they talking about more layoffs?”

– Bloomberg / Reuters.