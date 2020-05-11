Under Armour warns of 60% hit to sales as Covid lockdowns hit

Sales will fall by up to 60 per cent at sportswear group Under Armour in the second three months of the year, the company has forecast on Monday, as most of its stores remained closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s shares fell about 11 per cent on the news as it also reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter and revenue that missed Wall Street estimates.

About 80 per cent of Under Armour’s business around the world remained closed since April, chief financial officer David Bergman said, even as most of its own stores and wholesale operations in Asia have already reopened.

“Although we do anticipate that our business will gradually reopen in the coming weeks and months, we believe there will be a number of challenges ahead for us,” Mr Bergman told analysts. He cited uncertainty how much consumers will spend once stores reopen and a threat of deep discounts retailers may offer to woo shoppers back.

The company temporarily laid off about 600 staff at its US-based distribution centres last month and withdrew its forecast for the year.

“Under Armour’s brand position in North America was stressed going into the crisis, but performance in the region in Q1 was even worse than we expected, given that stores were open until mid-March,” Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman said.

Overall, net revenue fell about 23 per cent to $930.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31st. Under Armour reported a net loss of $589.7 million, or $1.30 per share, compared with a profit of 5 US cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast revenue of $949 million. – Reuters