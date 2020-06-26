Stocks, oil and euro gain despite surging coronavirus cases

Markets showed signs of optimism on Friday, with European shares gaining for a second consecutive day, oil prices rising and the dollar falling, despite a record number of new Covid-19 infections in the United States.

Coronavirus cases rose across the United States by at least 39,818 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase yet. The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state’s reopening on Thursday as infections and hospitalisations surged.

But European shares were undeterred, with the Stoxx 600 up 1.2 per cent by mid morning, erasing some losses from earlier in the week . The index is set to end the week down 0.5 per cent, its smallest weekly change in five months. London’s FTSE 100 was up around 1.5 per cent while the Iseq All-Share index was up 0.95 per cent by midday.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.4 per cent, extending gains from late on Thursday.

“Even though we continue to see some pretty scary virus numbers coming out of the US, it’s not really dented sentiment - not to any sustained degree at least,” said Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street Global Advisors.

Mr Graf said that recent downward corrections of market optimism have had little follow-through.

Second wave

The possibility of a second coronavirus wave and renewed lockdowns has limited market impact because if lockdown measures resume then markets expect this to raise the likelihood of more fiscal support for economies, he said.

“There is a disconnect between what you feel should be the case looking at virus numbers and equities and riskier currencies holding up relatively well and volatility receding, but at the same time we’ve never seen a policy response like this, not in the last 80 years at least,” Mr Graf said.

The euro gained versus the US dollar and is on track for its biggest weekly rise in three weeks after the European Central Bank reaffirmed its dovish stance in the minutes of its policy meeting.

The euro zone is “probably past” the worst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Friday, while urging authorities to prepare for a possible second wave.

Oil prices also rose, extending gains on optimism about a recovery in fuel demand worldwide, despite signs of a revival in US crude production.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a slightly bullish US stock market open, up 1 per cent. – Reuters