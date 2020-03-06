Stocks fall and bonds hit new highs on coronavirus fears

Government bond prices rushed to new historic highs on Friday while stocks across Europe and US futures tumbled on fears over the cascading economic disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

With haven assets in high demand and traders raising their bets on the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again, the yield on 10-year government debt slid as much as 0.21 percentage points to just 0.6980 per cent - a new record low. Yields stood at 1.9 per cent at the start of this year.

Selling

Yields on the 10-year Treasury have tumbled by more than 0.3 percentage points in each of the last two weeks, their biggest such moves since the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis. Yields fall when prices rise.

UK government bonds also hit new records, with 10-year yields sinking to 0.246 per cent. German Bund yields of the same maturity, already in negative territory, fell to a record minus 0.738 per cent.

Meanwhile, European stocks slid, with London’s FTSE 100 shedding 3 per cent and Frankfurt’s Dax down nearly 4 per cent in some of the most significant selling action since the outbreak of the coronavirus began rattling global markets last month.

The Stoxx 600 index tracking the region’s leading companies was on track for its third consecutive week of declines, and is now trading at its lowest levels this year.

“Markets are struggling to balance the competing forces of more extensive virus containment measures, and of monetary and fiscal stimulus,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management.

Futures trading also showed US stocks heading for another significant fall on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 expected to drop about another 3 per cent after closing Thursday’s session down 3.4 per cent as concerns over the spread of coronavirus swept through markets.

Some analysts advised keeping cool heads. “Don’t give in to panic,” said Alain Bokobza, a strategist at Société Générale. “We do not recommend switching away from a balanced [portfolio] allocation at this stage. Policymakers have clearly entered the race, which should prevent - for now - an extended bear market on risk assets.”

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell nearly 5 per cent to move further below $50 (€44.69 ) a barrel, trading around its lowest level in three years as Opec and Russia sat down for crunch talks in Vienna over how to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gold was heading for its biggest weekly gain since 2016 as investors looked for safe places to store their cash. The metal, which has advanced almost 6 per cent since Monday, has also been boosted by the collapse in government bond yields to historic lows.

Benchmark

Japan’s Topix index earlier fell 2.9 per cent as the yen, seen as a haven during times of uncertainty, strengthened 0.9 per cent to touch a six-month high of ¥105.20 per dollar. The Topix benchmark is the world’s worst-performing major equity index in 2020 and is on track for its fourth week of losses.

China’s CSI 300 dropped 1.5 per cent, bringing it down from the two-year high notched on Thursday. Still, the index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks recorded its best week in a year as investors prepared for more relief measures from Beijing.

The Asian Development Bank on Friday warned that disruption from the coronavirus outbreak could lop 1.7 per cent off China’s economic growth in a worst-case scenario and bring down global gross domestic product by as much as 0.4 per cent, with losses totalling up to $347bn worldwide.

The Fed earlier this week cut interest rates by half a percentage point following an emergency meeting. Futures markets have priced in another half-point reduction when Fed policymakers meet March 17-18. They imply a 68 per cent chance there will be a further quarter-point cut at the central bank’s April meeting.

Investors are also concerned about how coronavirus outbreaks in Japan and South Korea will hit two of Asia’s biggest economies. S&P Global Ratings on Friday forecast it would blow a $211 billion ($188 million) hole in regional economies this year, cutting Asia-Pacific’s annual growth rate to the lowest level since the global financial crisis.

“Household spending in Japan and Korea is set to weaken further and slower growth in the US and Europe will add to external headwinds,” said Shaun Roache, S&P’s Asia-Pacific chief economist. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020