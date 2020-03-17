Stocks fall after Wall St tumble as pandemic fears weigh

Emerging market fell on Tuesday after Wall Street futures sharply reversed gains, as heightened fears over the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment.

With countries increasingly resorting partial or complete shutdowns, investors are worried about the hit to economic activity.

Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the crash of 1987 on Monday as co-ordinated efforts by central banks around the globe have done little to calm markets as the number of infections and deaths outside China continued to rise.

On Tuesday, S&P futures jumped as much as 3.8 per cent to hit their upper limit, before erasing gains to trade about 1 per cent lower. World stocks also gave up gains during Asian hours.

In the near-term, “we’re going to see US equities setting the benchmark for risk appetite,” said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

Philippines indefinitely closed trading in its stock market on Tuesday citing risks to traders, becoming the first country to do so. Bonds and currency trading have also been suspended with the peso set to resume trade on March 18, the country’s exchange said.

Equity indexes in Hong Kong, Poland and Johannesburg rose, but airlines pushed Turkey’s main index in to the red.

MSCI’s index of developing world stocks was at near four-year lows, down 1.1 per cent, after sliding 6.5 per cent on Monday.

Indonesia’s benchmark index lost 5 per cent to lead losses in Asia. Mainland China stocks lost around 0.5 per cent and Indian shares gave up gains of up to 2 per cent to trade flat.

Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that China’s economy will likely shrink 9 per cent in the first quarter.

Against a stronger dollar, India’s rupee traded flat after the central bank held off from cutting rates. South Korea’s won lost 0.6 per cent a day after the Bank of Korea slashed interest rates by 50 basis points.

“Rate differentials in EM are taking a backseat, with investors reluctant to pick up higher yielding debt. At the moment liquid dollar is the reigning king,” Harvey said.

Turkey’s lira dipped 0.3 per cent touching its lowest level in one to one and a half years.

South Africa’s rand rallied at least 1 per cent. The central bank is expected to cut rates on Thursday, but less aggressively than its counterparts around the world.

Russia’s rouble, which had risen about 1 per cent earlier in the session, edged 0.4 per cent lower against the dollar. A poll showed the bank is seen leaving its benchmark rate at 6 per cent on Friday. Focus will be on the press conference after the meeting. – Reuters