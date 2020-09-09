Stocks edge higher in Europe, US equity futures climb

Stocks edged higher in Europe along with US equity futures as investors took in stride concerns that a Covid-19 vaccine might be delayed.

AstraZeneca fell in London trading after pausing its trials of an experimental shot when a participant got sick. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 swung from losses to modest gains in the wake of large declines in America on Tuesday led by tech shares. Treasuries extended gains overnight.

The pound headed for its longest declining streak since March on worries that talks could collapse over changes to the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 per cent as of 8.07am London time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.1 per cent, while the Dax Index gained 0.3 per cent.

Global investors are grappling with the recent market turbulence, assessing whether the pullback for equities is a sign of market health or the start of a larger drawdown that has further to go. For now, traders are seeking the safety of haven assets, pushing Treasury yields lower and strengthening the dollar.

“We don’t know exactly if this is the bottom, there could be more volatility,” Laila Pence, president of Pence Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re taking the froth out of the market.”

Elsewhere, Brent crude extended losses below $40 amid further signs of a bleak short-term outlook. Yields on New Zealand’s three-year bonds dropped into negative territory for the first time.

The ECB is expected to hold rates steady on Thursday but indicate that downside risks have intensified, suggesting further easing is possible before year-end. – Bloomberg