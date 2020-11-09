Stockmarkets advance on Biden election and then surge on vaccine news

Stockmarkets greeted the election of Joe Biden with decent gains on Monday morning. But the mid-morning announcement from Pfizer of the latest results of its vaccine trials led to a sharp acceleration in buying as it drove hopes of progress in addressing the key constraint on the world economic outlook.

No doubt there will be much parsing of Pfizer’s statement and discussion on what exactly this means in the days ahead.

But on Monday investors decided to buy first and ask questions later after the Pfizer announcement came around mid-morning. By lunchtime European markets were up on average by close to 5 per cent, with the ISEQ index in Dublin up 4.8 per cent.

Rates

Biden’s election had been greeted by the markets as bringing some stability and lessening the risks of a damaging escalation in trade wars. European markets had opened up to 2 per cent higher as a result.

Then the Pfizer announcement hit, raising hopes that the key fear about the economic outlook – more shutdowns and further hits to growth in 2021 – might soon start to ease.

Four years ago, after the the Trump election night, the US dollar and futures prices of US stocks collapsed, only for a recovery to set in as soon as the next day. The rally broadly continued during Trump’s term, interrupted by a big hit from Covid-19 and a subsequent recovery back to record levels.

Now in the months ahead, market confidence, like so much else, will depend on the path of Covid-19. Biden is poised to announce a taskforce to tackle the virus as one of his first moves are president-elect.

As of now there is a long way to play out in the vaccine story , but the latest news will boost market confidence. The bull case for shares has been that the monetary and fiscal stimulus will continue for now and that by the middle of next year a vaccine will be available.

This has already driven shares to high valuations in many areas, with many markets at record levels. Further progress – and a widening of gains to shares relying on the consumer economy – now depend on whether the latest news on a vaccine can be built on.

Trade

The Biden backdrop is seen as being supportive, despite plans to hike tax on business. In the area of trade, Biden is seen as likely to take a less openly aggressive attitude to China. However tariffs are likely to remain.

With the EU, some solution on the long-running dispute on subsidies for Boeing and Airbus would be welcome – though the EU is expected to impose further tariffs on the US in relation to this following a recent WTO ruling.

Ireland’s fear, had Trump returned to the White House,was of escalating trade tensions which could have seen Ireland caught in the middle of a tariff war. Biden is likely to try to rebuild the transatlantic relationship, though tensions of trade and the taxation of US companies will remain.

A key marker will be whether progress can be made on a global deal on corporate tax at the OECD – the Biden administration will want big companies to pay more tax, but they won’t want to sign off on a deal which is seen to “ pick on” US firms or which might cost the US exchequer.

Ireland will also closely watch Biden’s campaign promise to locate more of the vital supply chains of pharma companies in the US, including proposed changed to intellectual property taxation.

Tax

The initial market gains come despite Biden’s promise to increase the tax on corporate profits, which Trump had cut to 21 per cent. There are doubts about whether this move could get through a Senate with a Republic majority.

And in any case for now investors are being driven by another key factor. Interest rates and returns are rock bottom all over the world and investors need to put their money somewhere.

For now the big US tech companies, which have survived the pandemic and gained for higher demand for phones, laptops and so on, are seen as a good bet by investors.

The jump in the stocks of more traditional companies – in sectors like travel, retail and so on – after the vaccine news shows how much it at stake for the global economy in the months ahead. Pfizer has given the markets a rise. But there is a way to go yet.