Stock rally peters out as US-China trade tensions flare

European stocks slipped on Thursday, bringing a three-day winning streak to an end, as trade tensions between the US and China flared up again and investors wait to see if the European Central Bank will boost its monetary stimulus.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.3 per cent by 8.17am London time. Motors, banks and insurers posted the biggest declines. The mood soured after the US planned a suspension of passenger flights to the country by Chinese airlines in a retaliatory move against Beijing.

Among individual stocks, Adidas advanced 0.9 per cent after the sporting goods maker said that revenue growth in Greater China turned positive in May. Shares in Remy Cointreau jumped 6.1 per cent after the French distiller improved its forecast for first-quarter sales.

London’s FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down 0.4 per cent and on track to post its first decline this week. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc shed 0.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, and were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.6 per cent, also set to snap a three day winning streak, with real estate stocks, life insurers and banks among the biggest percentage losers. Car dealership firm Lookers tumbled 5.2 per cent after setting out plans to close 12 sites and lay off 1,500 employees amid the coronavirus crisis, and saying a probe into its operations highlighted the need to improve “some behavioural and cultural aspects”.

The Dublin market saw a slight increase, gaining 0.58 per cent to 6,257by 9.27am.

A recovery in European stocks has been gathering pace in June, with the Stoxx 600 Index up around 30 per cent from a March low as markets cheered the easing of lockdown measures and planned economic stimulus measures. Chancellor Angela Merkel has secured a $145 billion package to get Germany out of crisis.

“This rally is very much a pragmatic reaction by the market, because it is recognizing that that monetary and fiscal policy stimulus will endure,” Matthew Cady, investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald, said by phone. – Bloomberg, Reuters