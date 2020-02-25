Stock markets tumble into the red for second straight day

Stock markets have tumbled into the red for a second straight day as fears over the spread of coronavirus extended a brutal share sell-off.

An earlier pause for breath on European indices proved short lived, with London’s FTSE 100 Index soon joining its counterparts on the continent in diving lower once more.

The UK’s blue chip index quickly reversed early gains to stand 52.3 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 7104.6, having dived 3.3 per cent on Monday in its biggest one-day fall in over four years.

More than £62 billion was wiped off the value of Britain’s top share index in the previous session after news of the first major outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, with Italy suffering hundreds of cases.

Across Europe, the Dax in Germany and France’s Cac 40 were 0.9 per cent lower each, having both fallen 4 per cent on Monday.

Spain’s Ibex was also more than 1 per cent lower after it emerged a hotel on the Canary Islands was in lockdown after an Italian doctor tested positive for the virus, also known as Covid-19.

Equities had showed signs of stabilising as investors looked to pick up bargains after the heavy falls, thanks also to a cautious rise on the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong overnight.

But investors soon continued heading for the exit as it became clear the outbreak is far from being contained and will take a heavy toll on the global economy.

The FTSE 100’s woes were also compounded by gains for the pound on hopes of a major fiscal spending boost in next month’s Budget.

Sterling lifted 0.3 per cent to $1.30 and 0.5 per cent to €1.20, which sparked declines on the top tier as a large proportion of profits for FTSE 100 companies is made in dollars.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, warned there was likely to be further shares pain to come as the coronavirus outbreak develops.

He said: “There is no question financial markets are coming round to the realisation that this particular crisis is likely to have a slightly longer shelf life than many thought was the case a couple of weeks ago.”

“There appears little prospect that financial markets look likely to settle down in the short term, which means investors will have to get used to an extended period of uncertainty and volatility,” he added.

Travel stocks and airlines were once again among the biggest losers in London, following steep declines in Monday’s market falls.

Holiday giant TUI and low-cost carrier easyJet fell another 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, while Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group was 1 per cent down.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group was nearly 1 per cent lower after falling more than 9 per cent on Monday. – PA