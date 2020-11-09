Stock markets greet Biden with hopes for more stable environment

Stockmarkets have greeted the election of Joe Biden with decent gains, with hopes for a more stable and predictable international economic order credited with pushing share prices higher.

Biden’s agenda of more spending and higher tax raises questions for businesses in future, but for now analysts reckon that some of the heat will be taken out of damaging trade disputes, notably with China and that some kind of further fiscal stimulus is on the way to fight the economic hit of Covid-19.

Rates

And with interest rates remaining at rock bottom levels, the push to invest money where any kind of return is available remains strong.

The steady market reaction this time contrasts with the drama of the Trump election night four years ago, when the US dollar and futures prices of US stocks collapsed over night, only for a recovery to set in as soon as the next day.

The rally broadly continued during Trump’s term, interrupted by a big hit from Covid-19 and a subsequent recovery back to record levels.

Of course in the months ahead, market confidence, like so much else, will depend on the path of Covid-19. Biden is poised to announce a taskforce to tackle the virus as one of his first moves are president-elect.

As of now it is not clear how the vaccine story will play out , but the latest news on the Pfizer vaccine will boost market confidence. Share are already on high valuations in many areas – having bounced from the initial Covid-19 hit, so will remain vulnerable in the case of any setbacks.

With a Democratic White House, but the Senate likely – though not certain – to have a small Republic majority, the path of policy is less clear than if the Blue Wave had also given clear Democratic control of Congress.

Trade

In the area of trade, where the president has more freedom to act, Joe Biden is seen as likely to take a less openly aggressive attitude to China. However tariffs are likely to remain and Biden’s campaign literature makes clear that managing the relation with China remains a big issue.

With the EU, some solution on the long-running dispute on subsidies for Boeing and Airbus would be welcome – though the EU is expected to impose further tariffs on the US in relation to this following a recent WTO ruling.

Ireland’s fear, had Trump returned to the White House,was of escalating trade tensions which could have seen Ireland caught in the middle of a tariff war. Biden is likely to try to rebuild the transatlantic relationship, though tensions of trade and the taxation of US companies will remain.

A key marker will be whether progress can be made on a global deal on corporate tax at the OECD – the Biden administration will want big companies to pay more tax, but they won’t want to sign off on a deal which is seen to “ pick on” US firms or which might cost the US exchequer.

Ireland will also closely watch Biden’s campaign promise to locate more of the vital supply chains of pharma companies in the US, including proposed changed to intellectual property taxation.

Tax

The initial market gains come despite Biden’s promise to increase the tax on corporate profits, which Trump had cut to 21 per cent. There are doubts about whether this move could get through a Senate with a Republic majority.

And in any case for now investors are being driven by another key factor. Interest rates and returns are rock bottom all over the world and investors need to put their money somewhere.

For now the big US tech companies, which have survived the pandemic and gained for higher demand for phones, laptops and so on, are seen as a good bet by investors.

Whether this rally now spreads to companies more reliant on domestic economic activity – and thus more vulnerable to Covid-19 – remains to be seen. But for now one thing to bear in mind when watching markets rise is that much of this is being driven by what is called the TINA trade – There Is No Alternative.