Sterling suffers as Brexit talks break down

Sterling headed towards this year’s low and suffered its worst week in more than a year as cross-party Brexit talks broke down in London.

The opposition Labour party on Friday ended the talks with the UK government, with leader Jeremy Corbyn saying the discussions that began in early April have “gone as far as they can”. Instead Labour will continue to oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal ahead of a House of Commons vote planned in June.

Sterling fell 0.3 per cent on Friday morning to $1.2760 against the dollar, testing the currency’s closing lows for the year. Against the euro, sterling touched its weakest level since February, with a unit of the shared currency costing £0.8751, a decline of 0.2 per cent for the day.

Barometer

The UK pound, which has become a barometer for investors’ expectations of Britain’s exit process from the EU, has fallen 1.85 per cent against the dollar this week as talks drifted towards breaking up, its worst week since the one ending February 9th last year, when it fell just over 2 per cent.

Analysis from UBS cautioned investors against making “strong directional trades” in sterling, with the political uncertainty expected to persist.

“We expect sterling to remain range-bound over the next six months, with no clear end to the Brexit impasse in sight,” said Jon Gordon, strategist. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019