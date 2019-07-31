Sterling steadies after four days of falls, for now

Sterling steadied on Wednesday after four days of steep losses, rising 0.1 per cent against the euro and 0.2 per cent against the dollar , though it was on track for its biggest monthly fall since November 2016 as investors price in the increased risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Few expect the UK pound’s respite will last long, given new prime minister Boris Johnson’s reiterations of his commitment to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31st deadline regardless of whether transition trading agreements are in place.

The currency has fallen more than 4 per cent this month against the dollar and is down 8 per cent since early May as more investors started to price a no-deal outcome which had earlier been considered highly unlikely.

It rose on Wednesday all the way to $1.2175, having touched 28-month troughs this week at $1.2120. Versus the euro likewise, it inched 0.1 per cent higher to 91.7 pence, off the 22-month low of 91.88 pence hit on Tuesday .

The UK pound is set for a third straight, loss-making month versus the single currency.

‘Nudge up’

Justin Onuekwusi, a fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, says the pound has become undervalued and is looking to “nudge up” sterling exposure in his portfolios.

But he is currently neutral on the currency and reckons the UK pound will be in thrall to Mr Johnson until his parliament reconvenes in September.

“Johnson has just come in so he has to talk tough especially as he has a Brexiteer cabinet. Plus parliament is on recess so there’s no one to rebuff (pro-Brexit politicians). The ‘Remainers’ have gone quiet as they are on holiday,” he added.

The currency could see moves later in the day, as Mr Johnson is visiting the North. – Reuters