Sterling slips as investors await EU response to Johnson demand

Sterling weakened on Tuesday as investors waited for EU leaders’ response to a demand from Britain’s prime minister to remove the backstop from the Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson fired the opening salvo in his bid to renegotiate Britain’s divorce from the European Union, saying the backstop – an insurance policy to avoid the return of a hard Border in Ireland – should be replaced with a pledge.

Sterling slipped 0.3 per cent against both the dollar and the euro, to $1.2094 and 91.59 pence.

“More Brexit noise is likely as Europe ‘responds’ to PM Johnson’s demands,” said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale.

The falls came after signs in recent weeks that investors were becoming less pessimistic on the pound. Hedge funds cut their net short sterling positions to $7.22 billion in the week to August 13th, down from the previous week’s $7.81 billion, which was the highest since April 2017, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Deadline

Three-month risk reversals in sterling, a contract which encapsulates the Brexit deadline, paint a similar picture. Demand for sterling “puts”–- the right to sell pounds at a pre-agreed price – remains high. But that has eased in the past week, implying investors are less sure sterling will drop.

ING analysts said, however, that any possible spikes in sterling “should continue to be short-lived” given that “negative headline news (is) likely to return soon” as Johnson is due to meet both French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel during the week. He is also expected to meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in September. – Reuters