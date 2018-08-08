Sterling slides to nine-month low as Brexit fears rise

Sterling has faced heavy selling on the markets again, bringing it over 90p against the euro for the first time in nine months.

The selling reflects rising fears about the lack of progress between the UK and EU in Brexit talks and concerns that the UK could yet end up leaving without any formal withdrawal deal.

Sterling’s rise above 90p is bad news for Irish exporters, particularly indigenous companies in areas like food and engineering that rely on the UK as their main, or only, export market. The fall of the UK currency follows weekend comments by the UK’s international trade secretary, Liam Fox, who warned that the risk of no-deal Brexit had risen to 60 per cent.

Sterling’s weakness versus the euro “is a clear sign that markets are starting to focus on the pound-specific risks associated with a no-deal Brexit”, said Viraj Patel, a currency strategist at ING Groep. “We’ve pencilled in a 0.91-0.92 high over the coming months to reflect peak no-deal Brexit uncertainty.”

Sterling fell as much as 0.6 percent to 90.17 pence per euro, the weakest level since the middle of November last year. Against the dollar, it dropped as much to $1.2860, an eleven-month low. It was trading at 90.15p against the euro ahead of lunchtime.

Research by Ibec, the employers’ body, has suggested that Irish export growth to the UK slows when sterling moves above 85p and that many sectors start to feel real difficulty when the UK currency moves above 90p. Separate research from Bord Bia suggests that four out of 10 food exporters face problems when sterling moves over 89p against the euro, rising to 8 out of 10 at 94p.

Sterling has been relatively stable against the euro this year, bringing some relief to Irish exporters who had seen it rise well over 90p on a couple of occasions since the Brexit vote in June 2016.

However with political uncertainty in the UK continuing to cloud the outlook, investors have again focused on the risks of a no deal Brexit in the last few trading sessions.

As well as hitting competitiveness for Irish exporters, a fall in sterling reduces the cost of goods being imported here. This could spell further pressure for the car industry, already suffering a sales drop due in part to imports from the UK, and create additional problems for retailers on this side of the Border with Northern Ireland as shoppers go North. – ( additional reporting Bloomberg)