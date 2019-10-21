Sterling slides to five-month low as Brexit crisis limps on

The pound slipped from a five-month high against the dollar and the euro after the British parliament forced prime minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to an October 31st deadline for Britain’s departure from the bloc.

The vote for an extension dealt a blow to optimism that a deal agreed last week would ensure Brexit happens with little economic disruption.

The pound fell 0.6 per cent to $1.2907 and was off about 0.4 per cent to 86.47p per euro. The British government insists Brexit will take place on October 31st, but uncertainty over how British MPs will respond could weigh on sentiment for sterling. The leader of the House of Commons says the government plans to put the new Brexit deal to a debate and vote on Monday, but it is unclear if the speaker of the House will let this happen.

Oil futures fell as lingering economic growth concerns and excess supplies of crude prompted speculators to trim their long positions.

The Chinese stock market appeared to take some encouragement from comments by Chinese vice premier Liu He on Friday that Beijing will work with the United States to address each other’s concerns, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world. Also on Friday, US president Donald Trump said he thinks a trade deal between the United States and China will be signed by the time Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on November 16th-17th.

Shares in Hong Kong also got a lift after Chinese bourses revised rules to allow mainland investors to buy Hong Kong-listed dual-class shares for the first time. “We’ve had some positive news from Liu, and allowing Chinese investors direct access to dual-listed Hong Kong shares is a another positive,” said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies in Hong Kong.