Sterling skids to fresh lows against euro and dollar as Brexit pressures grow

Sterling fell to its lowest since early May against the euro and to its weakest since mid-November against the dollar on Thursday as investors fretted that the message to come out of a European Union summit will be that there has been no meaningful progress for months in negotiations on a Brexit deal.

The lack of progress, combined with a raft of corporate warnings this week about the hit to the UK’s economy if a deal is not agreed soon, has weighed heavily on sterling and lowered expectations of a Bank of England interest rate rise.

The incoming member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting team, Jonathan Haskel, replaces a relatively hawkish policymaker and this week he signalled a more dovish tone than some expected. Markets are pricing in an 84 per cent chance of a single 25 basis point hike by the end of 2018.

EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday for a summit from which the outline of a post-Brexit deal was once expected.

But Brexit has been pushed to the bottom of the agenda and investors are expecting only an update on progress for agreeing an arrangement for the future Border in Ireland and for the future trading relationship between the EU and the UK.

Against the euro, sterling fell by 0.2 per cent to 88.29 pence per euro. It earlier had weakened to its lowest level since early May.

Sliding

Sterling slid 0.4 per cent to as low as $1.3066 against the dollar in early European trading, its weakest since November 13th.

The latest drop means sterling has tumbled more than 9 per cent since a post-Brexit referendum high in April, sent lower in part by a resurgent dollar but also by mounting worries about Britain’s economy less than a year before Britain departs the EU.

“We have the EU summit and there is always nervousness around Brexit. There are also concerns about no interest rate hikes. That’s all adding up to the negative sentiment,” said Niels Christensen, a currencies analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.

– Reuters