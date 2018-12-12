Sterling sits close to 20-month low as May prepares for battle

Sterling sat close to a 20-month low on Wednesday after tumbling in the run-up to a leadership challenge to Theresa May, although it rose modestly against the dollar after the UK prime minister said she would contest a vote of confidence with “everything I have got”.

Sterling was up 0.41 per cent on Wednesday morning from Tuesday’s New York closing price. However, the currency remains off 0.6 per cent over two days and 1 per cent for the week.

Claims that Mrs May would face a leadership challenge dented the pound on Tuesday evening, prompting a fall in the already-battered currency.

Sterling got a slight boost in Wednesday morning trading after Conservative party heavyweights Sajid Javid, Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt threw their weight behind the embattled prime minister.

Still, the leadership challenge is “another negative blow for the pound and will raise Brexit uncertainty to another level,” said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG. “Brace for higher pound volatility ahead,” he said.

Against the euro, sterling was a shade stronger at 90.38p.

The overall weaker pound helped London’s FTSE 100 rise 0.4 per cent in opening trade, outrunning a gain of 0.2 per cent for the Europe-wide Stoxx 600.

Sterling’s decline makes UK exports more competitively priced, and flatters revenue earned abroad when repatriated into the pound. Boosted by a trading update, Rolls-Royce topped the leaderboard with its shares up 2.5 per cent with miner BHP up a similar amount.

Losses for stocks more dependent on the domestic UK economy were evident in the deepening uncertainty. J Sainsbury, the supermarket chain, fell almost 4 per cent amid an apparent spat with the CMA over its proposed jumbo merger with Asda. Barratt Development, the housebuilder, fell 1.4 per cent while Royal Bank of Scotland was down 1 per cent.

The FTSE 250 index, which is seen as more representative of the domestic UK economy than the large-cap London index, was up overall, by 0.2 per cent.

In Dublin, the Iseq was down close to 0.5 per cent in early trade.

Ironic resilience

“The ironic resilience of the UK’s major stock indices given the latest stage of the Westminster drama, is largely driven by the ongoing weakness of sterling,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“That being said, the FTSE 100 remains down 11 per cent in the year to date, as institutional and international investors have fled domestic stocks for reasons starkly highlighted by today’s events.

“The current fragility of investor sentiment, due in part to a potential slowdown in global growth as well as escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, will ask further serious questions of an already beleaguered market in the UK.”

In a further indication of Britain’s increased vulnerability, the price of five-year UK credit default swaps, financial instruments that can be used to speculate on the country’s creditworthiness, edged higher putting them on track to close at the highest level since the wake of the 2016 Brexit vote. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018