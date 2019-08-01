Sterling sinks to 30-month low against dollar

Sterling sank to a 30-month low on Thursday below $1.21 against the dollar, pressured by a stronger US currency, renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit and the Bank of England lowering its economic growth forecasts. Against the euro, it was unchanged at 91.055p.

The UK pound plunged to a low of $1.2085, its weakest since January 2017. It came after the US Federal Reserve’s less dovish than expected policy meeting on Wednesday spurred dollar buying, and before the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold but cut its growth forecasts amid mounting Brexit risks.

Sterling was last down 0.4 per cent at $1.2111.

The pound shed more than 4 per cent of its value in July, its worst month since October 2016, following new UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s vow to leave the European Union on October 31st whether or not a transition deal can be agreed with Brussels.

This sparked panic among investors that Britain was on course for a disorderly divorce after 46 years in the world’s largest trade bloc.

The Bank of England kept rates on hold at 0.75 per cent on Thursday but gave no indication it was considering lowering interest rates like other central banks.

Little moved

Sterling was little moved by the announcement, hovering around the $1.21 mark.

“Sterling remains vulnerable to a further escalation in Brexit tensions and we anticipate the market will likely discount higher risks of a ‘no deal’ outcome in the weeks ahead,” said Roger Hallam, currency chief investment officer at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“The UK’s significant current account deficit (4.4 per cent of GDP) also makes the UK particularly vulnerable to a deterioration in Brexit sentiment,” he said in emailed comments. – Reuters