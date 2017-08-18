Sterling set for third week of losses against euro after further weakness

Sterling fell against the euro again on Friday and was poised for a third consecutive week of losses as a global sell-off in risky assets prompted investors to cut bets after a week of tepid UK data.

With growing market expectations that the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates over the coming months due to Brexit-related risks and business uncertainty, sterling slipped towards a fresh eight-month low on a trade-weighted basis.

“This week’s wages and retail sales data did little to alter the growing market belief that a UK rate hike is likely only in the second half of 2018 and with a thin data calendar for the next couple of weeks, the market will be range-bound,” said Manuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Sterling was a touch lower against the single currency at 91.10p per euro as risk appetite took a beating across the board.

Dollar

Sterling was a shade higher against the US dollar largely due to broad greenback-related weakness across the board.

The disarray in the White House, with US president Donald Trump’s economic agenda seen under threat, hammered US stocks on Thursday and is the main driver for global equities on Friday.

Shares sold off in Asia and European investors have followed suit. The dollar is down against the yen and yields on low-risk German debt have fallen.

In Dublin, the Iseq is about 0.95 per cent weaker.

Noise around Britain’s strategy for leaving Europe and the talks on the issue with Brussels have provided little positive for investors worried that the process is becoming increasingly chaotic and may do longer-term damage to the economy.

