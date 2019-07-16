Sterling plunges to six-month low as no-deal Brexit worries build

The pound sank to a six-month low against the euro on Tuesday after a debate between the two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister re-ignited worries about a no-deal Brexit.

Both frontrunner Boris Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt said late on Monday that they would not be willing to accept the so-called Northern Irish backstop element of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which is one of Brussel’s principal demands in Brexit negotiations.

The backstop is an insurance policy designed to prevent the return of a hard border between EU-member Ireland and British province Northern Ireland.

Brexit jitters, coupled with recent poor British economic data, have been keeping sterling subdued and near its lowest levels in years.

The British currency weakened 0.4 per cent on Tuesday to $1.2463 , a six-day low. If it drops below $1.2439 it would sink to its lowest in more than two years, excluding the “flash crash” on January 3rd when it dropped to $1.2409.

Against the euro it fell 0.3 per cent to a low of 90.225 pence, the lowest since January 11th. – Reuters