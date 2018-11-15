Sterling plummets on UK political chaos

A string of resignations in the UK cabinet and the threat of a no confidence motion in UK prime minister Theresa May caused sterling to plummet on Wednesday as uncertainty troubled investors.

By 10am, after UK Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigned, the currency negated its gains from Wednesday and fell 1.34 per cent against the euro.

Subsequent resignations from UK work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and Brexit minister Suella Braverman helped the currency fall further.

Sterling dropped 1.65 per cent against the euro by 12:45, after reports emerged that eurosceptic tory leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to submit a letter of no confidence in Ms May later today.

The dollar index rose 0.3 per cent, as investors moved to park money in the midst of a chaotic market.

In a currency briefing to clients, Bank of Ireland said sterling remains “extremely volatile”.

“The fact that Sterling was unable to hang on to gains speaks to the uncertainty surrounding the significant hurdle that exists in the form of UK parliament, as prime minister May faces backlash from tory brexiteers and the DUP, with some reports doing the rounds signalling potential for a vote of no-confidence,” the bank said in a note.

Turmoil

The departures put prime minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil after she secured a Brexit deal that was criticised by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

Sterling slid the most in more than 17 months after Mr Raab said that he couldn’t “in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal.”

Sterling dropped to $1.2768 against the dollar and to 88 pence per euro.

The FTSE, which typically gains when sterling is weak, advanced 0.2 per cent by late morning.

“Brexit worries are sending shock waves through the currency markets,” said Credit Agricole SA head of Group-of-10 currency strategy Valentin Marinov. The pound is lower but “it seems that uncertainty could push it lower still.”

One-month pound option risk-reversals plummeted against both the dollar and euro, with the hurdle of getting the Brexit plan through Parliament still looming large even if Ms May dodges a leadership challenge.

Meanwhile, nerves among Britain government bond investors forced the country’s debt agency to accept low-ball bids for a 20-year bond at auction on Thursday to an extent not seen since March 2009.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said in a statement that it sold £2 billion (€2.25 billion) of the 1.75 per cent 2037 conventional gilt at auction. While bids received outstripped the amount on offer by 1.75 times, the makeup of the bids showed the DMO had to accept some unusually low bids to sell the full amount of the bond.

Challenge

Westminster was braced for further resignations, amid widespread expectations that the prime minister may face a challenge to her position from Conservative MPs submitting letters of no confidence in her leadership.

On Wednesday sterling had risen against the dollar as markets digested the draft Brexit agreement struck between Britain and the EU.

Sterling could now be heading for a sustained downturn, according to Christin Tuxen, head of currency strategy at Danske Bank. “The strong November could turn to cold December for the pound,” said Mr Tuxen. “It’s clearly worrying for the pound as this suggests the passing of the Brexit bill in parliament will be even more challenging for May than recent optimism might have hinted at.”

– Additional reporting: Bloomberg/Reuters