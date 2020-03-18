Sterling lower against euro and dollar

Sterling was weaker against the euro on Wednesday and fell to a six-month low against the dollar, as investors focused on the economic impact of the coronavirus.

News that the UK would launch a £330 billion (€357 billion) lifeline of loan guarantees and provide a further £20 billion in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse was shrugged aside by traders.

At midday, the euro was trading at 92.18p, compared to 91.04p the evening before. The dollar was at £1.19, compared to £1.2052 at the close on Tuesday.

Growing concern that funding availability will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future led traders to sell the British currency against the dollar in particular.

Main reason

“The main reason for dollar demand is liquidity concerns as in volatile times, companies and investors need dollars to settle transactions and as long as these concerns persist, we expect the pound to remain on the back foot,” strategists at UBS Wealth Management said in a note. – Reuters