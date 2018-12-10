Sterling hits 18-month low amid reports that Brexit vote postponed

Sterling fell to its lowest level since June 2017 on Monday on media reports British Prime Minister Theresa May would pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal.

Sterling slid half a percent to $1.2656 after the BBC’s political editor reported that two cabinet sources said May was pulling the vote, scheduled for Tuesday. The pound also extended its losses versus the euro, trading down 0.7 per cent at 90.18 pence - its weakest since early September.

Britain’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index climbed as sterling fell, up 0.1 percent by 1150 GMT. The more domestic FTSE 250 index tumbled, down 1 per cent as the reports that Mrs May could delay the parliamentary vote triggered renewed uncertainty.

Perceived safe-haven British government bonds rallied on the news, with 30-year yields dropping as much as 7 basis points on the day to a 3-month low of 1.759 percent, while five-year yields fell to their lowest since January at 0.827 percent.

Traders are trying to predict how the pound - among the worst performing major currencies of 2018 - would react if May loses the vote and scenarios include a no-deal Brexit, a renegotiated deal and a second referendum.

“The likely loss of the vote accompanied by the growing risk of a leadership challenge (to May) should be negative for the pound and send EUR/GBP above 0.9000 this week,” said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING in London.

Analysts are focusing on the number of votes May could win or lose by and what that could mean for her chances of re-negotiating a deal with the European Union.

A narrow defeat for May - say by around 20-50 votes - is seen by investors as the most likely outcome and has the potential to cause short-term volatility for the pound.

A Reuters poll predicted a 2.75 per cent fall in the currency should the vote fail to pass.

An emphatic defeat for May by a margin of around 100 votes would leave her withdrawal agreement in tatters and propel sterling into the unknown.

Such a conclusive thumbs-down could convince markets that Britain is heading towards a no-deal Brexit and push the currency below $1.20, said Oliver Brennan, a strategist at TS Lombard.

“We have to be prepared for the fact that the FX market’s initial reaction, that is taken mechanically after the vote is first counted, might not be the correct one and that afterwards there will be some strong moves in both directions,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. – Reuters