Sterling gains ground as Theresa May secures MPs’ support

Sterling climbed to its highs of the day after a majority of Theresa May’s MPs expressed their public support for the prime minister ahead of a vote of confidence in her leadership later on Wednesday evening.

The pound climbed as much as 1 per cent to $1.2612 around 1.30pm in London, as traders turned optimistic that Mrs May would win the crunch vote and remain as prime minister. Against the euro, it traded back below 90p, hovering around 89.93p.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK currency had been sitting close to a 20-month low on after tumbling on the rumours of a leadership challenge late on Tuesday.

Although it has traded above Tuesday’s New York closing price for much of the day, the pound is still well below the range of $1.27 to $1.32 it has been stuck in since July.

Even if Mrs May secures the backing of a majority of Conservative party MPs in the secret yes-no ballot when it opens at 6pm this evening, she may still lose her hold on power. A significant rebellion by her parliamentary colleagues could see her authority too severely dented for her to continue as prime minister.

The leadership challenge is “another negative blow for the pound and will raise Brexit uncertainty to another level,” said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG. “Brace for higher pound volatility ahead,” he said.

Both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 climbed more than 1.2 per cent, indicating a brighter outlook from traders for the UK’s businesses. The Iseq was close to 0.5 per cent stronger.

Caution

Still, Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, cautioned against too much optimism. “The ironic resilience of the UK’s major stock indices given the latest stage of the Westminster drama, is largely driven by the ongoing weakness of sterling,” he said.

“That being said, the FTSE 100 remains down 11 per cent in the year to date, as institutional and international investors have fled domestic stocks for reasons starkly highlighted by today’s events.

“The current fragility of investor sentiment, due in part to a potential slowdown in global growth as well as escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, will ask further serious questions of an already beleaguered market in the UK.”

In a further indication of Britain’s increased vulnerability, the price of five-year UK credit default swaps, financial instruments that can be used to speculate on the country’s creditworthiness, edged higher putting them on track to close at the highest level since the wake of the 2016 Brexit vote. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018