Sterling falls from five-month high as Brexit crisis limps on

Sterling fell over half a per cent against the dollar on Monday, slipping from five-month highs after the British parliament delayed a crucial vote on a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The move derailed prime minister Boris Johnson’s plan for a decision on his withdrawal deal, but the pound held the bulk of its recent rally on confidence that a disorderly exit from the European Union would be avoided.

The pound fell 0.6 per cent to $1.2907 and was off about 0.4 per cent to 86.47p per euro, having hit a five-month peak of $1.2990 on Friday and closing the week just below the $1.30 mark, a 6.5 per cent surge since Mr Johnson struck an EU divorce deal on October 10th. MPs on Saturday voted to withhold a decision on Johnson’s deal, a move that forced him to seek from the EU a third postponement of Britain’s departure from the bloc. Britain’s exit had been envisaged for October 31st.

But Mr Johnson added another note saying he was opposed to an extension and British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that Brexit will happen by October 31st as the government seeks to get the Brexit bill through parliament. Analysts said market focus will turn to this week’s vote on Mr Johnson’s deal. Foreign secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC overnight that he was confident enough lawmakers would back the deal this week. “The weekend’s events, if anything, have further reduced the risk of disorderly exit,” said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London. “If there is a knee-jerk negative reaction in the pound as we emerge from the weekend with a greater overhang of uncertainty than hoped and some of the long positions are unwound, it should be faded soon.”

The European Union will play for time rather than rush to decide on London’s reluctant request to delay Brexit again, diplomats said on Sunday. While weary of the Brexit process, EU leaders are keen to avoid a disorderly exit and are unlikely to reject the request. They hope the deal can eventually be approved in London. Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that it lowered the probability of a no-deal Brexit to 5 per cent from 10 per cent and maintained its baseline view that the UK will leave the EU on October 31st. “The uncertainty is likely to weigh on sterling when trading resumes in Asia Pacific on October 21st. Volatility will remain elevated until a clearer picture emerges,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

Implied volatilities on sterling options were mostly little changed in early Monday, with one-month volatilities quoted at 11.600/14.200 per cent.

Risk reversal spreads widened slightly in favour of sterling puts, pointing to investors’ caution over the pound’s fall. Elsewhere, currency moves were limited as investors pondered the shifting scenarios for Brexit.

