Sterling dips as traders brace themselves for dramatic swings

Sterling slipped on Wednesday as expectations for tumult in the currency markets have swelled with talks between UK and EU negotiators set to resume in a final push for a Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson is locked in a race against time to secure a deal, and EU chiefs have warned him that, unless he made new concessions, he would be forced to accept an extension to his October 31st exit deadline.

The pound fell 0.7 per cent to below $1.27 as traders refined their expectations for a deal following a burst of optimism that has swept markets since the end of last week. Sterling has risen more than 3.5 per cent since Thursday morning.

It was also lower against the euro at 87.04p, but strengthened to 86.7p later in the morning.

The moves in sterling came as investors position for turbulence in the run-up to the October 31st deadline.

Expectations for sterling volatility over the next week have risen to their highest level since the aftermath of the Brexit vote in 2016, as traders have moved into contracts in the options market that pay out if the currency fluctuates.

Investors’ expectations for swings over the next three months have also risen sharply, and are now at their highest levels of the year.

“Clearly there are still key issues to be ironed out but that being said it would appear a deal is in the crosshairs,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Craig Nicol.

The pound is now trading around five-month highs and has returned to levels last seen before Boris Johnson emerged as the frontrunner to be the next prime minister along with threats of a no-deal exit.

No-deal risk

“Most of the no-deal risk (a combination of no deal now and postponement with an uncertain outcome) should now have been priced out,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note on Wednesday morning.

Even if the UK and EU are able to agree a deal it would then require ratification by the UK parliament, possibly in an unusual Saturday sitting this weekend.

“The largest obstacle in the past was the House of Parliament. However, if even Brexit hardliners . . . make positive comments about the current deal proposal we do not need to expect a lot of resistance on that front,” Commerzbank said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019