Soaring demand for Irish long-term bond sale

Demand soared for a new bond being sold by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) on Thursday, with total orders reaching €17 billion by mid-morning.

Sources had said earlier in the week that the NTMA aimed to raise €3 billion through the sale of the new bond, which will be due to be redeemed in 2050.

The NTMA is taking advantage of a rally in European bonds so far this year, as a raft of weak economic data has fuelled speculation the European Central Bank (ECB) will have to keep its main rate at zero for longer than anticipated, to launch the multi-billion-euro debt sale through a syndicate of banks.

The NTMA has so far raised about €5.55 billion through the sale of long-term bonds this year, out of a target of between €14 billion and €18 billion for 2019 as a whole. Most of the debt is being raised to finance the repayment of maturing bonds in the coming years.

Spanish bonds

A Spanish bond sale also attracted significant demand, underlining how both countries are moving away from the “periphery”, a phrase used to describe lower-rated and more volatile euro zone bond markets.

Spain sold €4.08 billion of debt of varying maturities including an October 2048 line.

Separately, Irish 10-year bond yields hit their lowest since December 2017 at 0.491 percent while Spanish 10-year yields were near a 2-1/2 year low at 0.946 percent. – Additional reporting: Reuters