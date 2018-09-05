Slide in emerging markets spreads across developing world

An emerging market sell-off that has been focused for weeks on Argentina and Turkey was expanding to other major economies in the developing world on Wednesday with South Africa, Indonesia, Russia and Mexico under pressure.

Indonesian stocks were the worst performing equities in Asia, tumbling more than 4 per cent, while declines for Chinese shares reached 2 per cent.

In late-morning trading in London, the South African rand, hit hard by new data showing the country’s economy had contracted for the first time since 2009 on Tuesday, fell a further 1.5 per cent that has left it the worst-performing emerging market currency this week.

While homegrown problems in both Turkey and Argentina have made them the weakest links across EM this year, there are signs of contagion in which shaken investors are now looking to reduce their broad exposure to currencies, stocks and bonds in the developing world.

“The momentum right now is quite strong, so you don’t want to stand in front of it,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management. “People are getting quite emotional about the recent correction and investors can stay like this for some time.”

The rise in the US dollar since April has exacerbated troubles in several emerging economies with the amount of dollar-denominated debt they have more than doubling to $3.7 trillion (€3.2 trillion) over the past decade, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

The dollar index is up 0.5 per cent this week, helped by a robust US manufacturing survey released on Tuesday.

“People are now looking beyond idiosyncratic issues and more generally at spillover and contagion, and which economies are most vulnerable,” said Dwyfor Evans at State Street Global Markets.

Trade tensions

At the same time, the trade tensions that threaten to slow the global economy are again in focus. A consultation period on US president Donald Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese exports expires on Thursday. Chinese equities have been hit by the threat of an escalation in the trade dispute, and the CSI 300, a benchmark for mainland-listed stocks, dropped 2 per cent on Wednesday.

“The strength of yesterday’s US manufacturing [survey], suggests that while president Trump’s trade policy buffets the global economy, it isn’t doing any visible damage to the US economy,” noted Kit Juckes, a foreign exchange strategist at Société Générale, who expects any bounce for EM currencies to be shortlived.

As Asian trading drew to a close, Jakarta’s stock market was facing the severest pressure with a 3.8 per cent decline. The rupiah is trading close to its weakest level since the 1998 Asian financial crisis, at 14,930 against the dollar.

Elsewhere, it was the South African rand that remained in investors’ crosshairs after the country’s factories reported their sharpest decline in output in more than two years in August. Coming a day after news that the country had fallen into its first recession since 2009 in the first half of the year, the weaker rand was accompanied by South African equities down 0.8 per cent.

Although Asian markets have so far fared better than their EM peers, analysts caution that the region has its own problems. Strategists at Morgan Stanley said the stable renminbi had bolstered Asia over the past month, but added that “risks are building” in Asian currency markets.

They said a pick-up in trade tensions would “not help these markets either”, but pointed out that the impact could be mitigated to some degree if the People’s Bank of China managed to keep the renminbi in check. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018