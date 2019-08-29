Shares rise on hopes of US China trade resolution

Irish stocks outperformed European peers on Thursday as markets globally rallied on hopes of a resolution to a trade dispute between the US and China.

London’s main index rose with exporter stocks gaining as sterling fell after the suspension of the UK parliament raised concerns of a no-deal Brexit. In Europe, Italian shares rallied on the prospect of a new coalition government forming in Rome.

And in the US, a rise in technology stocks lifted Wall Street while investor fears of a recession dampened on the positive progress between China and the US.

Dublin

The Iseq all-share index rose 1.55 per cent boosted by heavyweights CRH and Ryanair.

Budget airline Ryanair was the top gainer on the smaller Iseq 20 index, rising 3.91 per cent to €9.08, in line with its European airline peers. The stock has recently been weak and rose as the price of oil dipped slightly.

It was a less fortunate day for the other Irish listed transport stock, Irish Continental Group. The Irish Ferries-owned slipped 5.48 per cent to €3.71 on the back of a cautious outlook with sterling weakening against the euro.

For CRH it was a positive day despite no stock specific news. A strong economic growth figure from the US, to which it is exposed, drove the stock 3.18 per cent higher to €30.16.

In other results driven news, Total Produce rose 0.8 per cent to €1.26 despite saying its trading environment in Europe was challenging.

London

The main index added 1 per cent, as internationally exposed companies such as HSBC and AstraZeneca rose and offset a 32 per cent plunge in Micro Focus after the IT group warned on its full-year revenue.

The FTSE 250 midcap index ended up 0.4 per cent, with gains capped due to a more than 50 per cent drop in consumer credit provider Amigo Holdings following an annual forecast cut.

Technology company Smiths Group was the biggest riser among bluechips after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock.

Mid-cap Tullow Oil fell 5.1per cent after the oil and gas explorer said its plan to sell another stake in a Uganda project has been called off due to a tax dispute with the Ugandan authorities.

At the other end of the spectrum, oilfield service provider Hunting jumped 5 per cent on its best day since January as strong activity in the United States drove demand for its equipment, thereby boosting earnings.

Europe

The pan-European benchmark index STOXX 600 closed 1 per cent higher with commodity-linked shares rising nearly 2 per cent to lead gains.

French conglomerate Bouygues jumped 7 per cent, topping the STOXX 600 after reporting a better-than-expected first-half core operating profit.

Italian stocks rose nearly 2 per cent to hit their highest level since August 2nd as president Sergio Mattarella gave a green light to two former political enemies, the 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party (PD), to form a new coalition government headed by Giuseppe Conte as prime minister.

The benchmark European index is on track to end August about 3 per cent lower as a deeper inversion in the US Treasury yield curve earlier in the week exacerbated concerns about economic growth in the face of the US-China trade war.

New York

Tariff-sensitive tech stocks jumped, boosted by gains in Apple and Microsoft on Thursday. Chipmakers which draw a large part of their revenue from China also gained.

Top gainer among S&P 500 companies was Dollar General, up 9 per cent after raising its full-year profit forecast.

A number of companies, including Best Buy and Abercrombie & Fitch, that reported results earlier in the day warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales. Shares of the US consumer electronics retailer slid 9.5 per cent, to the bottom of the S&P 500, while those of the teen retailer tumbled 15.9 per cent.

– Additional reporting: Reuters