Shares rise as fears of trade war ease and oil prices surge

Shares rose as US president Donald Trump pulled back from plans to block Chinese investment in American tech companies, easing fears of a trade war.

DUBLIN

Bank stocks were under pressure for much of the day on the back off poor sentiment towards the sector. AIB fell 1.29 per cent to €.567. However, Bank of Ireland finished 0.82 per cent ahead at €6.75 having dipped as low as €6.60, according to traders.

Building materials giant and index heavyweight CRH rose 1.47 per cent to €31.08.

Food group Glanbia added 1.09 per cent to €15.83. “There has been steady volume in Glanbia for the last week or two,” one dealer said.

Low-cost airline Ryanair was off 0.91 per cent at €15.81. European aviation shares lost a bit of altitude yesterday following a rise in oil prices.

LONDON

Costa Coffee and Premier Inn owner Whitbread climbed 3.44 per cent to 4,027 pence sterling after reporting that sales rose 3.2 per cent in the first three months of its financial year.

The food, drink and hotel group’s chief executive, Alison Brittain, also said Whitbread was making good progress with a plan to demerge the Costa Coffee franchise.

Oil major BP rose 3.35 per cent to 582.3p as crude prices spiked on Wednesday.

Miners lifted the FTSE 100 higher with Rio Tinto and BHP up 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent. Among individual stocks, shares in Carnival continued a recovery from a sell-off on Monday prompted by weak guidance in its results.

The recovery was boosted by an upgrade from Berenberg to “buy” from “hold” and the stock ended the day up 3 per cent. “We believe that the backdrop of strong consumer confidence continues to support the industry and, while we acknowledge the incoming supply, we do not see any evidence that supports the sell-off in the shares since the Q2 2018 numbers,” analysts at Berenberg said in a note. Carnival’s shares were up 1.8 per cent.

Shares in takeover target IWG, the British workspace firm, fell 2.8 per cent after it warned on profit, blaming the cost of opening new space and a weak performance in Britain. Traders said the takeover interest from private equity firms Terra Firma and TDR Capital among others were supporting the stock despite the profit warning.

EUROPE

Air France KLM fell almost 1 per cent to €7.03 as the oil price spike left investors wary of airlines.

Total and Royal Dutch Shell rose 2 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively. Industrials Airbus and Siemens, which had been big drags on the index as investors priced in a more difficult trade environment for big exporters, rebounded with rises of 2.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Imerys shares rose 4 per cent after analysts at Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the mineral extracting and processing company to “outperform” from “neutral”.

Shares in French oil storage and distribution company Rubis fell 5.1 per cent after Berenberg cut the stock to “hold” from “buy”, saying weakness in the oil storage business is likely to persist in the short to medium term.

US

Wall Street rose on Wednesday after the Trump administration eased its stance on curbing Chinese investments in American technologies and as oil prices surged.

General Electric gained about 4 per cent, riding the optimism from the industrial conglomerates’ restructuring plans announced on Tuesday.

Conagra dropped 7.1 per cent after the company said it would buy Pinnacle Foods for about $8.1 billion in cash and stock. Pinnacle Foods fell 4.1 per cent after the widely anticipated deal announcement.

The S&P energy index was up 1.9 per cent, the most among the 11 major sectors and on pace for its best day in nearly a month, as oil prices jumped nearly 3 per cent after plunging US crude stockpiles compounded supply concerns. – Additional reporting: Reuters