Shares jump as investors cheer lockdown easing, more stimulus

Stock markets rallied on Monday as investors cheered news more countries were easing lockdowns and the Bank of Japan expanded stimulus to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, though the oil price took another tumble with storage running out.

The Bank of Japan matched market speculation by pledging to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds and sharply raising purchases of corporate and commercial debt, the latest in a raft of vast central bank stimulus announcements that have helped propel a near 25 per cent rally in global stock markets.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week. Analysts do not expect many new big announcements but the ECB is predicted to increase the size of its bond buying programme.

“It’s central bank week and investor sentiment is on a firm footing,” said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“This is purely a case of ‘don’t fight the central banks’,” he added.

The Euro Stoxx 600 rose 1.64 per cent, following on from decent gains on Asian markets. Germany’s DAX rose 2.49 per cent, France’s CAC 40 1.88 per cent, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.45 per cent while the Iseq All-share index increased by 2.24 per cent.

Wall Street also looked set to open higher, with S&P futures 0.95 per cent ahead.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.77 per cent. The index is now up 25 per cent from its low on March 23, but is still more than 20 per cent off the highs in February, before panic over the virus triggered a market rout.

After more than a month of lockdowns, countries are gradually moving to ease restrictions, believing the peak of the virus infection rate has passed.

More US states are preparing to ease curbs on commerce despite health experts warning that there is still too little testing in place, while European countries further eased their restrictions.

Italy’s prime minister announced on Sunday that factories and building sites could reopen from May 4th and family visits would be permitted, as the country prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest lockdown.

The British prime minister, by contrast, said on Monday it was too risky for the country to relax its lockdown.

In a busy week for corporate earnings around 173 companies in the S&P 500 will report, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Caterpillar , Ford, General Electric and Chevron .

Analysts expect a 15% decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to have slumped more than 60 per cent, raising fears of debt defaults.

Many European companies are reporting too, and better-than-expected earnings from Germany’s Deutsche Bank helped lift sentiment on Monday.

Oil

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on on concerns about scarce storage capacity and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.

US oil futures led losses, falling by more than $2 a barrel on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon.

US West Texas Intermediate June futures fell 14.3 per cent to $14.52 a barrel. Brent crude was down 4.2 per cent at $20.54 a barrel. The June Brent contract expires on Thursday.

Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week - and have fallen for eight of the past nine - with Brent ending down 24 per cent and WTI off around 7 per cent. – Reuters