Shares bounce as bulls fight back after brutal October

Stock markets bounced on Wednesday, bringing some relief after a brutal October in which equities have suffered one of their worst drops in a decade and spooked investors.

Sino-US trade tensions, concerns about the global economy and higher US interest rates and fears that corporate earnings’ growth is peaking have combined to shake financial markets this month, leaving most major markets in negative territory for the year.

That has spurred predictions that an almost decade-long bull-market has run its course.

Data overnight showing that China’s factory growth slowed to its lowest in two years has reinforced worries about weakening growth stemming from the trade conflict with the United States. That followed disappointing euro zone growth data published on Tuesday.

Investors rushed into the dollar, sending it to a 16-month high while the offshore Chinese yuan languished at a 22-month low.

A batch of positive earnings set a firmer tone for European stocks on Wednesday, though pan-European indexes are still headed for their weakest month since August 2015.

The leading euro zone stock index was up 1.7 per cent in early trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 1.7 per cent and Germany’s DAX up 1.5 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 increased 1.6 per cent.

They tracked gains in Asia, where the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5 per cent, bringing month-to-date losses to 10.6 per cent.

US lift

Wall Street was indicated higher at the open, with the S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.7 percent ahead.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track to post their first two-day gain this month on Wednesday, as Facebook led a slew of encouraging earnings reports that boosted sentiment at the end of a tumultuous October for global markets.

Shares of Facebook Inc jumped 6.2 per cent after the social media giant eased investor concerns by forecasting that margins would stop shrinking after 2019 as costs from scandals ease up. Facebook reported a second-straight quarter of record-low user growth, confirming fears of slowing growth, but analysts said the results were not as bad as feared.

That brought some relief to the so-called FANG group of high-growth internet stocks. Amazon.com Inc rose 4.1 per cent, Netflix Inc climbed 6.8 per cent and Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained 3.9 per cent. The S&P technology index rose 2.22 per cent, leading gains among the major S&P indexes, while the S&P communication services index jumped 2.46 percent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.6 per cent but remains down 8.2 per cent in October, its worst month since 2012.

The index is down 13 per cent from all-time highs hit in January.

“Ultimately I’m still of the belief that we are in for more downside and rallies are for selling, but squeezes in bear markets are not normally comfortable affairs,” said Neil Campling, co-head of the global thematic group at Mirabaud Securities.

“I think a 2-3 day battle toward the top of the downtrend. Then we can return to the bigger picture - the mid-terms (U.S. elections), trade wars, rates etc. once a few shorts have been taken out of the tape.” - Reuters/Bloomberg