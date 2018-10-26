Selloff slugs Europe as stocks head for worst losing streak since 2013

World stocks slid lower on Friday and were set to post their worst weekly losing streak in more than five years, as anxiety over corporate profits added to fears about global trade and economic growth.

European shares tracked US stock futures lower after Alphabet and Amazon’s earnings missed expectations, further sapping risk appetite as European earnings also disappointed.

The leading index of euro zone stocks fell 1.7 per cent.

Germany’s DAX was also down 1.7 per cent and France’s CAC 40 down 2.1 per cent. In Dublin, the Iseq index of leading shares was nearly 1 per cent lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.3 per cent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down half a percent after trading began in Europe. It was set for its fifth straight week of losses, its worst losing streak since May 2013.

Overall the third-quarter earnings season has been marred by rolling sell-offs across global markets and marked by sharp downgrades to earnings estimates.

Disappointing Amazon and Alphabet results reignited investors’ anxieties about the overwhelming dominance of tech stocks - prized for seemingly unstoppable growth - in this market cycle.

Amazon forecast holiday season sales and profit that missed Wall Street targets on Thursday, projecting revenue growth that would be the slowest in years, sending shares of the world’s largest online retailer down 8 per cent in after-hours trade. The company’s third-quarter sales lagged estimates as well.

It forecast that fourth-quarter sales will rise between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, or up to $72.5 billion. That would be Amazon’s lowest quarterly sales growth since at least the start of 2016. In the last four quarters, sales increased between 29 per cent and 43 per cent.

Google parent Alphabet also missed analysts’ quarterly revenue estimates for the first time in at least two years.

Overall revenue rose 21 per cent to $33.74 billion, missing analysts’ estimate by about $310 million. Google ad sales contributed 86 per cent of revenue, but growth slowed to 20 per cent from nearly 24 per cent last quarter.

Other tech companies to report third quarter results this week included Twitter and Netflix.

