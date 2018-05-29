Riskiest Irish bank bonds fall as Italian woes rattles markets

The market interest rates, or yields, demanded by buyers of Irish banks’ riskiest bonds have risen to their highest level since at least last summer, as markets become increasingly rattled by political turmoil in Italy.

The yield on Bank of Ireland’s so-called additional Tier 1 capital, a form of subordinated debt, reached 6.66 per cent on Tuesday, its highest level since last June, having risen by a quarter of a percentage point in the past three weeks. The rate on similar bonds at AIB have spiked at a nine-month high of 6.85 per cent, while Permanent TSB’s are now yielding 9.11 per cent, the highest since January 2017.

The Markit iTraxx Europe Subordinated Financial Index, a gauge of credit default swaps - a form of market insurance - tied to junior debt sold by the region’s lenders, has surged to the highest in more than a year.

Sparked by the collapse of populist efforts to form an Italian government and the prospects of a fresh election, the selloff of subordinated bank debt across the euro zone evokes memories of the vicious link between government and bank debt markets that was at the heart of the euro zone crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday, the yield on two-year Italian debt broke through 2 per cent for the first time since 2013, reaching as high as 2.442 per cent - up more than 1.5 percentage points from Monday’s market close. The yield on 10-year debt hit 3.388 per cent, up 70bps from the previous close. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Buyers of Irish two-year bonds are currently willing to pay accept a negative interest rate of -0.5 per cent, compared to -0.45 per cent two weeks’ ago, while the yield on ten-year securities has been range bond since the middle of last month between 0.95 per cent and 1.03 per cent.

Still, the yield differential - or spread - between Irish 10-year bonds and the German equivalent have widened to 69.5 basis points, the most since April last year, as investors pile into German debt amid the Italian political crisis.

The yield on Portuguese 10-year bonds jumped as much as 0.47 percentage points on Tuesday to 2.54 per cent. In Spain, where prime minister Mariano Rajoy is facing a no-confidence vote, benchmark yields rose as much as 0.22 points to 1.74 percent.

“The performance of Irish bonds is good evidence that investors are still looking at Ireland as ‘semi-core’ debt issuer alongside Belgium and France,” said Barry Nangle, head of fixed income at Davy.

He said that the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is in “a strong position”, having sold €11.25 billion of bonds so far this year. That compares to its full-year target of raising between €14 billion and €18 billion from long-term bond sales.

Meanwhile, the euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.1560 on Tuesday to its lowest level against the dollar since last November.

- Additional reporting, Bloomberg