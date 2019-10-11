Pound jumps as Tusk sees ‘promising’ signs on Brexit

Sterling rose sharply on Friday morning after Donald Tusk, EU Council president, said he had seen “promising signals” about the chance of a fresh Brexit agreement between the UK and the EU.

Optimism that a deal could be reached has been increasing following a meeting between Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, and Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach, on Thursday, after which the two said they could see a “pathway” to a possible Brexit deal.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday, Mr Tusk said: “I have received promising signals from the Taoiseach that a deal is still possible. Technical talks are taking place in Brussels as we speak. Of course, there is no guarantee of success and the time is practically up. But even the slightest chance must be used.”

However, Mr Tusk added that the UK has still not come forward with a “workable, realistic proposal”.

Sterling jumped 0.6 per cent to break above $1.25 on the comments, adding to the previous session’s sharp gains.

The currency has now rallied more than 2 per cent since the meeting between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson, although analysts remained cautious.

“Sterling is only ever as good as the latest headline,” said Ranko Berish, head of market analysis at Monex Europe, which provides foreign exchange services to major companies.

Mr Tusk’s remarks came as Steve Barclay, Brexit secretary, held crunch talks with Michel Barnier, EU chief Brexit negotiator, in Brussels to establish whether the new optimism could be translated into detailed negotiations.

Mr Varadkar said earlier that he believed a deal could be agreed “by the end of October” but Mr Johnson wants to nail down an agreement before the European Council meeting that starts next Thursday.

The talks between Mr Barclay and Mr Barnier were set to be dominated by customs arrangements for Northern Ireland and a “consent mechanism” for any new agreement.

Details of the proposals have so far been closely guarded in London, Dublin and Brussels, but there is speculation in EU circles that Mr Johnson has made a significant move on the question of customs.

The prime minister has insisted Northern Ireland must remain inside the UK customs area. Speculation has focused on whether Mr Johnson could tolerate allowing the region to stay in the EU customs area for a temporary period, with the consent of the people.

On Thursday, Julian Smith, Northern Ireland secretary, said that any consent given by the Northern Ireland assembly at Stormont could not amount to a DUP veto and would also have to reflect the support of the nationalist community. Mr Smith said there was now a “distinct possibility” of a deal.

Mr Barclay’s allies said ahead of his breakfast meeting that he would also focus in his talks with Mr Barnier on the “deliverability” of any new deal at Westminster – in other words ensuring that it could win the backing of MPs in the House of Commons.

After their breakfast, Mr Barnier was due to brief the ambassadors of the EU27 member states on whether there is scope for progress. Details of the possible compromise could start to emerge later on Friday.

