Pound could fall to rate not seen since Margaret Thatcher was in power

The pound could be about to fall to a level not seen since Margaret Thatcher was in Downing Street, Bank of Ireland said as the currency slid further against the dollar.

Sterling weakened to its lowest in nearly three years on Tuesday as British lawmakers prepared to vote on the first stage of their plan to block prime minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was down 0.7 per cent at $1.1963 after falling to $1.1959, the lowest it has been since October 2016, when it plunged to $1.1491 in a flash crash.

“With the Conservatives well ahead in the polls, markets are beginning to price in a strengthened hand for the prime minister which could see further pound pressure unless a deal can be reached before October 31st,” said Lee Evans, head of FX trading and strategy at Bank of Ireland.

Mr Johnson’s opponents will put forward a vote that would enable them to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday to try to pass legislation that would force the prime minister to seek a three-month delay to Britain’s EU exit. Mr Johnson has made it clear that if the government was defeated, it would hold a vote on Wednesday to approve an early election, most likely to be held on October 14th.

No-deal

“The political risk has forced us to recognise that a no-deal Brexit is possible,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. “At this point, I see no reason to stay long in sterling.”

Against the euro, sterling touched a two-week low of 91.47 pence.

A messy exit from the European Union certain to weaken the pound, but it could roil other currencies and other markets as investors adjust their positions to exit trades in riskier assets.

The euro fell to its weakest in more than two years against the dollar after a survey on Monday showed European manufacturing contracted for seven straight months, reinforcing expectations that the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy at a meeting next week. The euro fell to $1.0954 in Asia on Tuesday, its weakest since May 2017, with sentiment damaged by the break below the key $1.1000 level last week. – Additional reporting: Reuters