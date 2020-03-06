Plummeting global stocks reflect ‘pure fear’

Government bond prices raced to historic highs on Friday while stocks across the globe tumbled on fears of cascading economic disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

With haven assets in high demand and traders raising their bets on the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again, the yield on 10-year government debt briefly fell below 0.7 per cent - a record low. Yields stood at 1.9 per cent at the start of this year. UK and German government bonds also hit records.

Yields on the US 10-year have tumbled by more than 0.3 percentage points in each of the past two weeks, the biggest such moves since the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis. The sharp slide has stunned investors, reflecting “pure fear” in the market, according to one fund manger. Yields fall when prices rise.

Selling

Meanwhile, global stocks slid in some of the most significant selling action since the outbreak of the coronavirus began rattling global markets last month, capping off yet another week of losses. Oil prices plunged after Opec failed to reach a deal for deeper production cuts.

US stocks dropped on Friday, despite a strong US jobs report, extending the S&P 500’s losses for the week to nearly 4 per cent in early New York trading.

Europe’s main bourses fell roughly 4 per cent each. The Stoxx 600 index, which tracks the region’s leading companies, saw its third consecutive week of declines. It is now down almost 12 per cent since the start of the year as concerns rise about the health of companies’ balance sheets, as well as their earnings.

“There has been a morphing of this crisis from earnings downgrades due to Covid-19 impacts to the potential for it to be a credit crisis,” said Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management.

The cost of insuring against the default of some of Europe’s biggest corporate borrowers had “blown out” over the past couple of days, and “investors are now treating companies with leverage with a lot of caution”, he added.

The Stoxx index tracking European bank shares fell on Friday to its lowest level since the financial crisis as the expectation of lower interest rates amplified concerns over lenders’ profitability.

Some analysts advised keeping cool heads. “Don’t give in to panic,” said Alain Bokobza, a strategist at Société Générale. “We do not recommend switching away from a balanced [portfolio] allocation at this stage. Policymakers have clearly entered the race, which should prevent - for now - an extended bear market on risk assets.”

Rates

The Fed earlier this week cut interest rates by half a percentage point following an emergency meeting. Futures markets have priced in another half-point reduction when Fed policymakers meet on March 17th-18th. They imply a 68 per cent chance there will be a further quarter-point cut at the central bank’s April meeting.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, fell over 6 per cent to move further below $50 (€44.69) a barrel, trading around its lowest level in three years as Opec and Russia failed to reach a deal in Vienna over how to respond to the coronavirus.

Gold was heading for its biggest weekly gain since 2016 as investors looked for safe places to store their cash. The price of the metal, which has advanced almost 6 per cent since Monday, has also been boosted by the collapse in government bond yields to historic lows.

“Markets are struggling to balance the competing forces of more extensive virus containment measures, and of monetary and fiscal stimulus,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

China’s CSI 300 index dropped 1.5 per cent, bringing it down from the two-year high notched on Thursday. Still, the index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks recorded its best week in a year as investors prepared for more relief measures from Beijing. Japan’s Topix index earlier fell 2.9 per cent as the yen, seen as a haven during times of uncertainty, strengthened nearly 1 per cent to touch a six-month high of ¥105.20 per dollar.

The Asian Development Bank warned on Friday that disruption from the virus could lop 1.7 per cent off China’s economic growth in a worst-case scenario and bring down global gross domestic product by as much as 0.4 per cent. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020